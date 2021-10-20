Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBT opened at $5.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $262.97 million, a PE ratio of -40.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.10 million. Sterling Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

