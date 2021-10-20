Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.070-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $755 million-$785 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $720.80 million.

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. Steelcase has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.96.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.33 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 111.54%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Steelcase stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,608,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,540 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.39% of Steelcase worth $24,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

