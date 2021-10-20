State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in State Street by 6,927.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in State Street by 314.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in State Street by 171.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.85.

STT opened at $97.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.12. The firm has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $98.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

