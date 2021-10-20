State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 2,857 Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Compugen were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compugen by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at about $464,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Compugen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 758,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Compugen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGEN opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. Compugen Ltd. has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $15.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.32.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

