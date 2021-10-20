State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys Shares of 6,488 Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 212.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,195,000 after buying an additional 829,107 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $336,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 3,705.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,237,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 1,036.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,538,000 after buying an additional 199,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBTX opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $332.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $63.41.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). Analysts anticipate that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.80.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

