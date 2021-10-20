Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,792 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 12,005 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $24,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Starbucks by 121.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,265,931,000 after buying an additional 6,350,284 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 361.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,588,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $177,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,108 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,319,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $81,394,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,860,884,000 after purchasing an additional 828,102 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

Starbucks stock opened at $113.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.55 and a 200-day moving average of $114.80. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $85.45 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.