Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.26 Billion

Equities analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to announce $4.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.16 billion. Stanley Black & Decker reported sales of $3.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year sales of $17.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.14 billion to $17.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $19.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.54 billion to $20.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.08.

NYSE SWK traded up $4.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.34. 21,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,951. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $161.80 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,093,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,684,123,000 after purchasing an additional 151,057 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,824,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,580,000 after acquiring an additional 177,026 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at approximately $752,849,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,163,000 after acquiring an additional 91,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,140,000 after acquiring an additional 28,132 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

