Stafi Price Up 4.6% Over Last Week (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Stafi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.68 or 0.00002634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stafi has a total market cap of $18.89 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stafi has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.91 or 0.00090599 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.40 or 0.00360429 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00013118 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00034649 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00008646 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Stafi Coin Profile

Stafi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Buying and Selling Stafi

