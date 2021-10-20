SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSNC stock opened at $73.41 on Wednesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.40 and a 52 week high of $79.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SSNC. Truist lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

