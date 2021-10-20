SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Stock Price Down 5.3%

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)’s stock price dropped 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.64 and last traded at $57.89. Approximately 6,321 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 296,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.12.

SWTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 0.66.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $2,246,340.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $70,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,048,340 shares of company stock worth $73,056,041. 30.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

