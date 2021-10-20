Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) PT Lowered to C$48.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

SNMSF has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Spin Master stock opened at $33.75 on Monday. Spin Master has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average is $35.13.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

