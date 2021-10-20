Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) PT Lowered to C$48.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

SNMSF has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Spin Master stock opened at $33.75 on Monday. Spin Master has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average is $35.13.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

