Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $448,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,231,000 after buying an additional 7,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,885,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,389,000 after buying an additional 94,179 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 219,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 17,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPB stock opened at $94.30 on Wednesday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.98 and a 52 week high of $99.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.25.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

