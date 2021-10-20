Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.65

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.65 and last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. Spectris’s payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

Spectris Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

