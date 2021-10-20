SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Asset Management Group Inc.

Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 490.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 213,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,264,000 after buying an additional 177,384 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12,277.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 117,984 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,891,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,267,000 after acquiring an additional 116,430 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,833,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,139,000 after acquiring an additional 114,847 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,861,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,754,000 after acquiring an additional 111,262 shares during the period.

SDY stock traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, reaching $123.56. 13,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,626. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.82. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

