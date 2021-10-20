SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $49.02

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.02 and last traded at $49.02, with a volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.37.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 440.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 96,726 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,483,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,528,000 after purchasing an additional 81,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

