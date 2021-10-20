SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,261,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,324 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $237,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000.

Shares of RWR opened at $111.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.31. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $74.34 and a 12 month high of $114.47.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

