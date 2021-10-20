Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Trading Down 4.6%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) fell 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $6.43. 67,928 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,470,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SRNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average is $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 626.43% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%. The business had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Sorrento Therapeutics news, Director Kim Janda sold 42,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $339,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 59.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 80.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 836.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

