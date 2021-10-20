Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s share price fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $6.43. 67,928 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,470,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRNE. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 626.43% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kim Janda sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $64,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 59.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 80.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 836.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.