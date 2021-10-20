Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solid Biosciences LLC is a life science company. It focuses on developing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is engaged in developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients’ muscles. Solid Biosciences LLC is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

SLDB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.17.

NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $239.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $11.58.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million. On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLDB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Solid Biosciences by 83.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 23.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,475,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,688,000 after acquiring an additional 477,962 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 16.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 75,473 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 2,665.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 673,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 649,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

