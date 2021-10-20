Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,582 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Sohu.com were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHU. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sohu.com by 119.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Sohu.com in the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Sohu.com in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Sohu.com in the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sohu.com in the second quarter worth approximately $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SOHU shares. TheStreet upgraded Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $866.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 2.09. Sohu.com Limited has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The information services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter. Sohu.com had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 12.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sohu.com Limited will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

