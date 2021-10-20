Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Mark Garrett Sells 9,563 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Mark Garrett sold 9,563 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $3,202,648.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Mark Garrett sold 9,563 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.79, for a total value of $3,048,588.77.

On Monday, August 16th, Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.41, for a total value of $919,451.08.

SNOW stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $339.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,368,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,180,776. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $304.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.66. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00. The stock has a market cap of $102.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.39.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNOW. FBN Securities lifted their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.60.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

