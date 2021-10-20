Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.75% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Snap’s FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SNAP. UBS Group upped their target price on Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.09.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP stock opened at $76.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.96. Snap has a 12-month low of $27.91 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $120.84 billion, a PE ratio of -149.86 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $937,772.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,187,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,185,976.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $71,706,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,121,370 shares of company stock worth $312,855,765 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.