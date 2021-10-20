Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 495,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,540 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Snap were worth $33,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Snap by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Snap by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SNAP opened at $76.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $120.84 billion, a PE ratio of -149.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.91 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.61 and a 200-day moving average of $66.96.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 957,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,151,768.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 332,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $24,999,509.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,835,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,062,865.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,121,370 shares of company stock worth $312,855,765.

Several research firms have commented on SNAP. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

