Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6,458.33

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6,458.33 ($84.38) and traded as low as GBX 3,619 ($47.28). Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at GBX 3,675 ($48.01), with a volume of 436,355 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SKG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,623 ($60.40) to GBX 4,761 ($62.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.58 billion and a PE ratio of 18.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,049.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6,458.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a €0.29 ($0.34) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Smurfit Kappa Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.02%.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile (LON:SKG)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

