Smoothy 24-Hour Volume Tops $542,285.00 (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. During the last seven days, Smoothy has traded 7% higher against the dollar. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $969,148.08 and approximately $542,285.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smoothy coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00064517 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00069926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.55 or 0.00102431 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,016.61 or 1.00034244 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,839.48 or 0.05999685 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

