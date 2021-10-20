Smiths Group plc Declares Dividend of $0.52 (OTCMKTS:SMGZY)

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) declared a dividend on Friday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.5206 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

OTCMKTS:SMGZY opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.17. Smiths Group has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.04.

SMGZY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smiths Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

