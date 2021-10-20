SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $389.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $26.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average of $24.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.19%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SmartFinancial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,817 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of SmartFinancial worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

