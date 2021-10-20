Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) PT Raised to C$43.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZZZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.00.

TSE:ZZZ traded up C$1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$36.45. The company had a trading volume of 50,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,323. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.46. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of C$22.29 and a 1 year high of C$37.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$192.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$186.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.4487721 earnings per share for the current year.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

