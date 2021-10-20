SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.450-$6.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised SL Green Realty from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.67.

Shares of SLG stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.45. The stock had a trading volume of 982,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,815. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SL Green Realty stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,788 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.44% of SL Green Realty worth $80,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

