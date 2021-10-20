Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 339,270 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,009 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 3,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 250,548 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $1,702,095.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,903.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $164.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.50. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.28 and a 12-month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

