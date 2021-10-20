SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 93.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,515 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SiTime were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in SiTime in the first quarter valued at $2,042,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in SiTime by 37.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in SiTime by 33.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SiTime by 9.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayak Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime in the first quarter valued at $7,829,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

SITM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SiTime in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on SiTime from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $226.36 on Wednesday. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $75.81 and a 52-week high of $239.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,659.00, a P/E/G ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.62.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other SiTime news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 2,198 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $366,142.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.15, for a total value of $33,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,193 shares of company stock worth $14,238,374 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

