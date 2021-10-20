SingularityNET 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9.06 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 19th. One SingularityNET coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $305.16 million and approximately $9.06 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00040741 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.18 or 0.00189689 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00088800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.