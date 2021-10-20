Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) versus Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Critical Analysis

Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) and Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Singapore Telecommunications and Shenandoah Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singapore Telecommunications N/A N/A N/A Shenandoah Telecommunications 80.93% 1.29% 0.38%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Singapore Telecommunications and Shenandoah Telecommunications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singapore Telecommunications 0 0 1 0 3.00 Shenandoah Telecommunications 0 2 1 0 2.33

Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.44%. Given Shenandoah Telecommunications’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Shenandoah Telecommunications is more favorable than Singapore Telecommunications.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Singapore Telecommunications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Shenandoah Telecommunications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Singapore Telecommunications and Shenandoah Telecommunications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Singapore Telecommunications $11.35 billion 2.76 $405.70 million N/A N/A Shenandoah Telecommunications $220.77 million 7.03 $126.72 million $0.05 621.20

Singapore Telecommunications has higher revenue and earnings than Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Dividends

Singapore Telecommunications pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Shenandoah Telecommunications pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Shenandoah Telecommunications pays out 680.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Shenandoah Telecommunications has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Singapore Telecommunications has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shenandoah Telecommunications has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shenandoah Telecommunications beats Singapore Telecommunications on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales. The Group Enterprise segment provides services include mobile, equipment sales, fixed voice and data, managed services, cloud computing, cyber security, information technology, and professional consulting. The Group Digital Life segment focuses on digital marketing, regional premium over-the-top video, and advanced analytics and intelligence capabilities. The Corporate segment comprises the costs of Group functions not allocated to the business segments. The company was founded on March 28, 1992 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless telephone and data network services. The Broadband segment provides broadband, video and voice services to residential and commercial customers in portions of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Kentucky, via fiber optic and hybrid fiber coaxial (“HFC“) cable. The Tower segment leases space on 225 owned cell towers. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Edinburg, VA.

