Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sinclair Broadcast Group is a diversified broadcasting company that owns or provides programming services pursuant to local marketing agreements to more television stations than any other commercial broadcasting group in the United States. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sinclair Broadcast Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day moving average of $30.75. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.68.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 50.00%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $98,776.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBGI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

