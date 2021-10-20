Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $6,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 25.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,642,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,795,000 after buying an additional 736,830 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 47.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 860,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,262,000 after purchasing an additional 278,778 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 31.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,707,000 after purchasing an additional 197,340 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 266.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,110,000 after purchasing an additional 191,599 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 39.2% in the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 514,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,323,000 after purchasing an additional 144,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $114.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.74. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.20 and a 52-week high of $119.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $410.28 million for the quarter. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $234,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $161,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

