Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Cbre Clarion Securities LLC

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,805,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 314,035 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group accounts for about 6.8% of Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Simon Property Group worth $366,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 88.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 512,991 shares of company stock valued at $9,252,697 in the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPG stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.35. The company had a trading volume of 19,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $145.01. The company has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.02.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.86%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.83.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.