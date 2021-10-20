Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SI traded down $21.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.01. 2,941,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,051. Silvergate Capital has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $187.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.88 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SI shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.67.

In other Silvergate Capital news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $123,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ben Reynolds sold 11,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,724.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,381.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 110,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,913 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silvergate Capital stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.12% of Silvergate Capital worth $33,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

