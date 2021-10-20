Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 52,547 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,816,227 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,547 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 1.90% of Glacier Bancorp worth $100,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $435,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 29,008 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,498,000. Port Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 407,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,284,000 after buying an additional 28,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 146,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,051,000 after buying an additional 52,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $773,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

GBCI traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $55.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,085. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.67 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average of $55.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.55%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GBCI. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist upped their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

