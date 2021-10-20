Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for about 0.7% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $112,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,608,668,000 after buying an additional 43,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,903,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,665,235,000 after purchasing an additional 56,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 386,410 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,744,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,069,125,000 after purchasing an additional 53,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,300,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,734,554,000 after purchasing an additional 59,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $902.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $895.18 and a 200 day moving average of $870.00. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $587.90 and a fifty-two week high of $959.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.22 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $952.93.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

