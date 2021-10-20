Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 130,054 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,850,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,054 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises about 0.9% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Citigroup worth $130,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,421,000 after acquiring an additional 735,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Citigroup by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,277 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896,247 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Citigroup by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,103,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,788,000 after acquiring an additional 689,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,035,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,349,000 after acquiring an additional 468,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.17. The company had a trading volume of 407,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,590,783. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.49 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $146.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on C. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.