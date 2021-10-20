Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS.

Signature Bank stock opened at $296.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $313.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Signature Bank stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,257 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 76,141 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of Signature Bank worth $55,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBNY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.87.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

