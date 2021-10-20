Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share.

Shares of SBNY stock traded up $9.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $306.04. The stock had a trading volume of 712 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,172. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $268.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.25. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $313.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, July 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Signature Bank stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,257 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 76,141 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of Signature Bank worth $55,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

