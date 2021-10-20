Sigma Planning Corp Sells 925 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,491,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,949,000 after purchasing an additional 233,372 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 257.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,932,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992,494 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,360,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,255,000 after purchasing an additional 318,990 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,909,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,942,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,852,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,647,000 after purchasing an additional 311,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.04 and a 1-year high of $51.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $397.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

In related news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

