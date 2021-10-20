Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,514 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,922,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597,777 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,368,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,723,000 after purchasing an additional 751,051 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,386,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 27.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 4,951.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,952,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.31. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. CLSA cut their price objective on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.62.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

