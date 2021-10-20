Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 93.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 308,937 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Invesco by 1,846.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,169,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,317 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Invesco by 1,902.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,420,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,819 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Invesco by 222.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,828,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,022 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Invesco by 67.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,732,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,901 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in Invesco by 47.1% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,575,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,830,000 after acquiring an additional 825,000 shares during the period. 61.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

In other news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.77.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.