Sigma Planning Corp Has $558,000 Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in NICE were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 31.6% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 56,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in NICE in the second quarter valued at about $4,493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NICE by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NICE by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 32,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NICE in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $276.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 90.88, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $211.25 and a 52-week high of $304.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.51.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $458.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.97 million. On average, research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.73.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

