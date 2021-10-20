Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.34

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.34 and traded as low as C$19.85. Sierra Wireless shares last traded at C$20.08, with a volume of 17,480 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sierra Wireless presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.50.

The company has a market capitalization of C$766.16 million and a PE ratio of -11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.34.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.47) by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$163.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$144.43 million.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

