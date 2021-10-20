Siegfried (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Siegfried (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Siegfried in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $980.00 price objective on the stock.

OTCMKTS SGFEF opened at $912.00 on Tuesday. Siegfried has a one year low of $912.00 and a one year high of $912.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $912.00.

Siegfried Holding AG engages in the life sciences business worldwide. The company develops and produces active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates, as well as finished dosage forms, including solid oral dosage forms, and sterile and aseptic filling liquid dosage forms. It offers contract development and manufacturing services, including process and chemical development, analytical development, pilot manufacturing and scale up, and commercial manufacturing.

