Short Interest in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Drops By 24.1%

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 156,000 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the September 15th total of 205,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 98,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RMR. BTIG Research upped their price objective on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Shares of RMR traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,300. The RMR Group has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $47.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.49.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $145.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.37 million. As a group, research analysts predict that The RMR Group will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 219.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 102,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

