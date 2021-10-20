Short Interest in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Expands By 32.2%

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 234,600 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the September 15th total of 177,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 19,302 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tenax Therapeutics by 75.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 747,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 320,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tenax Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tenax Therapeutics by 100.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 178,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Tenax Therapeutics by 103.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.40. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.68.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

